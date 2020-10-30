Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Weed the "Hero Ingredient of the Future” and Invests in Industry

Image via

Goop is going green . Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, the CEO of lifestyle brand Goop , is putting her money where the pot is by investing in Cann , a cannabis-infused beverage company.

In announcing her backing of Cann, the Shakespeare in Love star — and marketing guru who once moved countless units of a candle named “ This Smells Like My Vagina ” — even went so far as to call cannabis the “hero ingredient of the future.”

Paltrow said she came to Cann’s drinks, which contain “microdoses” of THC and CBD, while looking for an alternative to alcohol that would also be in keeping with her larger pursuit of “wellness.”

“There’s a whole sober-curious movement that’s going on,” Paltrow said, “and the cannabis-curious movement that’s going on, this is kind of at the intersection of those things in a way.”

Although Cann is the first weed-based company that Paltrow has publicly endorsed, it’s reportedly not her first time investing in the field. “We’re very clearly and definitively moving in the direction of cannabis being legalized, and I think it should be,” Paltrow said. “I’m actually not a big personal user of it. But I do think that there are amazing medicinal qualities to it and it is really helpful for a lot of people.”

Pop singer Tove Lo and former NBA player Baron Davis have also put some of their cash behind Cann. On the company’s website, Cann bills its drinks as “cannabis-infused social tonics” that provide a “light and uplifting buzz, but has no hangover, 35 calories, all-natural ingredients, no regrets.”

Each Cann serving contains two milligrams of THC and four milligrams of CBD. Available flavors include Blood Orange Cardamom, Grapefruit Rosemary, and Lemon Lavender.

Cann co-founder Luke Anderson said he’s thrilled for Paltrow to come on board, especially considering she has 7.5 million Instagram followers, Goop has 1.5 million Instagram followers, and she has 2.5 million monthly podcast listeners

“When people think of Gwyneth Paltrow, they don’t think of ‘weed’,” Anderson stated, “they think of cutting-edge solutions for today’s health and wellness needs. Her endorsement is a sign that Cann (and microdose beverages more broadly) are a viable answer to that very common consumer pain point.”

The moment does certainly seem right. The US infused beverage market has doubled over the past two years, soaring from $4.2 million in September 2018 to $8.3 million last month, according to the cannabis analytics firm Headset .

At present, Cann’s drinks are only available at dispensaries and for delivery in California and Nevada. With Gwyneth’s help, however, the aim is to get the beverages into more legal states as soon as possible.

“It’s going to be all about how people brand it and connect with the customer and what the aesthetic is,” Paltrow said. How positively Goop-y.