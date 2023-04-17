Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Teams Up With Wiz Khalifa to Sell Khalifa Kush

Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush is about to get a new spokesperson: Former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

Last week, the always-lit rapper posted a photo of himself and the porn-star-turned-celebrity-brand on Twitter, saying "Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush colab i got comin wit @miakhalifa"

🤘🏽Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush colab i got comin wit @miakhalifa pic.twitter.com/SDTdHj2F5n — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 12, 2023

In 2016, Wiz launched his own cannabis product line, Khalifa Kush . The products are tested and approved by the artist himself, and the brand has since been well-received, expanding to multiple states.

Bringing on Mia is definitely an eye-catching way to roll out his newest lineups of goodies. Plus, it’s only fitting as the two share an iconic last name.

Though the two haven’t said anything about the products to come, Wiz has had a long history of success in the licensed drug industry. He’s already collaborated before with the Canadian company Red Light Holland to create Mistercap, a magic mushroom wellness brand focused on the equitable access of psilocybin, Vibe reported.

Mia Khalifa has also expressed her love for weed in the past, calling it her “guilty pleasure.” She’s even hinted at being a fan of mushrooms, according to the US Sun .

Whatever the products are to be announced, the internet is already expecting it to be great. Mia even retweeted her fan @upblissed on Twitter, who wrote “holy shit the prophecy has finally been fulfilled.. this is a good omen. 2023 is the chosen year. god bless you all.” We agree!

