Florida Rapper Jackboy Tried to Eat Bag of Weed Before Getting Arrested

Possession may be nine tenths of the law, but if you’ve already swallowed the weed, is it really in your possession?

For rapper Jackboy, that idiom was thrown out the window when police in Pompano Beach, Florida caught him with a mouth full of chewed up weed during a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to TMZ , Jackboy was pulled over for having dark tints on the windows of his BMW sedan. Police said they approached the vehicle and immediately smelled weed, before noticing the Kodak Black protege awkwardly chewing on a leafy green substance.

Officers quickly shuffled Jackboy out of the car and asked him to open his mouth and spit out the plant matter, which was eventually determined to be a few grams of weed.

Thanks to the spit-covered weed, the cops then handcuffed and arrested Jackboy on counts of possession and — since he had tried to hide the weed in his stomach — tampering with physical evidence.

Even with Florida’s harsh cannabis laws , Jackboy was released from jail after one day, and immediately took to social media to tell his fans that he was safe. He also claimed that police had targeted him for his connection to Kodak , who recently pled guilty to federal gun crimes.

"You know what they said when they pulled me over? They said, 'We got Kodak, you next,'" Jackboy said in an Instagram Live video posted shortly after his release . "I said this shit crazy. I was like, 'Look, man. I don't know what y'all got against Sniper Gang, but we not beefing. Y'all the police, we not beefing… Stop doing this. We not beefing, bruh.'"

Despite the suspected police surveillance and selective targeting, Jackboy said in the same Instagram video that he had taken care of the cannabis charge, and would not be returning to jail any time soon.

"Fresh out of jail," Jackboy said. "I'm gleeful. I'm back. I'm talking 'bout expeditiously."