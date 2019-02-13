Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Discusses Weed in Interview, Keeps It 100

Lead image via

The Democratic party is finally warming up to cannabis, and the most talked-about Congresswoman of 2019 is definitely on board.

In the wake of 2020 presidential-hopeful Kamala Harris going up in smoke during an interview with The Breakfast Club, a reporter from TMZ caught up with newly-elected Congressional rock star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to see where she stands on the sticky subject.

“I certainly think that people used to run away from it, but we just need to accept that there is nothing more inherently damaging about marijuana than legal substances like alcohol or anything else,” Congresswoman Cortez told TMZ.

AOC continued by specifically calling out the War on Drugs, and encouraging cannabis legalization as not only an economic boost and a matter of personal freedom, but also as a social justice cause.

“I’m glad that we’re moving towards a more just position as a party and that we’re moving to legalize marijuana, but not just legalize marijuana, but to really make up for the damages done by the War on Drugs and the people that were unjustly incarcerated by the War on Drugs,” Congresswoman Cortez said.

And finally, when confronted about Senator Harris’ recent admission that she consumed cannabis in college, AOC told TMZ that it was “fine” with her if a sitting president used marijuana. Again, she noted that it was no worse than going out for happy hour and knocking back a couple of drinks.

Since leaving life her life as a Bronx bartender to take on her new role as the voice of moral reason in Congress, AOC has wasted no time making close friends with the American public and strong enemies in the halls of power. Her latest comments might only add fuel to that flame. But if given the opportunity to either have a beer with the president or smoke a joint with AOC, we’re picking option B faster than you can say filibuster.

