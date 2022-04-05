Adam Devine From "Workaholics" Launches Fruity Weed Drink With Cann and Eaze

Cover image: Screen capture from YouTube

Actor, writer, and comedian Adam Devine just launched a fruit-flavored cannabis beverage with California weed companies Cann and Eaze. And he did so by dropping some silly YouTube videos on April Fool’s Day, of all days.

The drink, Blue Rhuberry, was created by Cann and features rhubarb, raspberry, and blue butterfly pea tea, according to a press release . The “hi boy” version contains 5mg THC, whereas the “dry boy” Unspiked option contains no THC.

Blue Rhuberry is only available as a limited edition, with just 2,500 packs available at launch. For adults in California, Eaze will deliver Blue Rhuberry to your doorstep. For anyone outside of California, you’re stuck ordering the THC-free version through snail-mail.

"As a long-time investor in weed and Cann, I'm excited to partner with them on two new beverages — one with cannabis, and one without the fun," Devine said . "I often refer to myself as a '50s dad, but instead of pouring a glass of scotch, I crack open a Cann. I can't wait to get you all high — or not — with Blue Rhuberry."

Devine became a national sensation in the 2010s by playing, well, uh, Adam, the ultimate drug-addled millennial slacker, on the Comedy Central show Workaholics. He later played Bumper in the Pitch Perfect films and did voice acting for Ice Age: Collision Course and The Lego Batman Movie.

He even portrayed a young Anthony Bourdain in the Netflix psychedelics documentary, Have a Good Trip .

With the debut of Blue Rhuberry, Devine now joins a growing list of celebrities who’ve backed Cann’s canned goods, including Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Clerks II) and Nina Dobrev (The Final Girls … which just-so-happened to co-star Devine).



