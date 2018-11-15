The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 8: A Prohibition Robot Entraps the Grassman

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

The eighth installment of this endo epic picks up where we left off last time: The feds have sent a prohibition robot seductress to bring Weed Dude back to the lab he was created in, dead or alive. She's already got Buck in her grasp (very literally) and she's gunning to get the real ganja man next...



This one is truly a THC tale for the ages, friends. Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana.



And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the seventh edition of the series here.

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram