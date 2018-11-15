CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 8: A Prohibition Robot Entraps the Grassman
AD
The feds have sent a prohibition robot seductress to bring Weed Dude back to the lab he was created in — dead or alive. What's the herbal humanoid going to do to escape??
Published on November 15, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

The eighth installment of this endo epic picks up where we left off last time: The feds have sent a prohibition robot seductress to bring Weed Dude back to the lab he was created in, dead or alive. She's already got Buck in her grasp (very literally) and she's gunning to get the real ganja man next...

This one is truly a THC tale for the ages, friends. Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana.

And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the seventh edition of the series here.

1542252109313_weed8_pg1_merry.jpg

1542252882548_weed8_pg2_merry.jpg

1542253049520_weed8_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

420
ENTERTAINMENT
HUMOR
ART
MORE...
Mike Diana
FOLLOW
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE