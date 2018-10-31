CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 7: A Halloween Pot Parade Ensues
In this week's edition of our pot picaresque, Weed Dude gets everybody at the New York City Halloween Parade baked — including the cops!
Published on October 31, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government.

After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the seventh installment of our epic, Weed Dude takes a break from slangin' in the local cemetery to join the annual New York City Halloween Parade. But our hero is the prince of pot — and his attendance at the festivities can only mean one thing: everyone's getting ripped! (Cops included...)

Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the sixth edition of the series here.

1540927515140_weed_vol.7_pg1_merry.jpg

1540927911841_weed_vol.7_pg2_merry.png

1540927997950_weed_vol.7_pg3_merry.png

For more on Mike Diana, follow the artist on Instagram here

Mike Diana
FOLLOW
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
