The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 7: A Halloween Pot Parade Ensues

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government.



After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the seventh installment of our epic, Weed Dude takes a break from slangin' in the local cemetery to join the annual New York City Halloween Parade. But our hero is the prince of pot — and his attendance at the festivities can only mean one thing: everyone's getting ripped! (Cops included...)

Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the sixth edition of the series here.

For more on Mike Diana, follow the artist on Instagram here