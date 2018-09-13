CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 4: The Dope Slinger Hits Pay Dirt
Weed Dude's bud business is up and running, and New Yorkers are loving his next-level nug. But when you're an anthropomorphic pot plant who escaped a government testing site, it's not so easy being green.
Published on September 13, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start slangin' dank — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the fourth installment of this surreal tale of THC, our hero has officially set up his pot shop in a New York graveyard mausoleum, where clients pay the plant for the nutritious nugs he can produce at will.

But when you're a walkin', talkin', slangin' stalk of the Devil's Lettuce — one created by a DEA experiment gone afoul — it's not so easy being green. In other words, Weed Dude better keep eyes in the back of his leafy head... because the feds are watching!

Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana. And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the third installment of the series here.

1536854774332_weed_vol4_pg1_color.jpg

1536854809593_weed_vol4_pg2_color.jpg

1536854851037_weed_vol4_pg3_color.jpg

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
