The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 4: The Dope Slinger Hits Pay Dirt

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start slangin' dank — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



In the fourth installment of this surreal tale of THC, our hero has officially set up his pot shop in a New York graveyard mausoleum, where clients pay the plant for the nutritious nugs he can produce at will.



But when you're a walkin', talkin', slangin' stalk of the Devil's Lettuce — one created by a DEA experiment gone afoul — it's not so easy being green. In other words, Weed Dude better keep eyes in the back of his leafy head... because the feds are watching!



Dig into the story below, which was created by underground comix legend Mike Diana.

