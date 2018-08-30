CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 3: A Dealer Is Born
In the third installment of our new cannabis comic, Weed Dude sets up shop in park. But slanging bud turns out to be more than he bargained for.
Published on August 30, 2018

Welcome back to "The High Life of Weed Dude," a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the feds. After getting kicked off the farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start slangin' dank — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the third installment of this epic tale of endo, Weed Dude sets up shop in park. But slanging bud turns out to be more than he bargained for.

Can one both be weed and sell weed? We'll find out. Dig into the story below, created by underground comix legend Mike Diana.

And for more on Weed Dude, revisit the second installment of the series here.

1535655898685_weed_chapter3_pg1_color.jpg

1535655965059_weed_chapter3_pg2color.jpg

1535656028913_weed_chapter3_pg3_color.jpg

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
