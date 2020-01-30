CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 36: Attack of the Killer Weed Speakeasy!
In our latest canna-comic, Weed Dude and his crew find an abandoned speakeasy below NYC's courthouse. And you better believe they're gonna turn the former bathtub gin hangout into a pot spot that's fit for the Blazing '20s.
Published on January 30, 2020

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #36 of our series, Weed Dude and his friends explore the abandoned area below the NYC courthouse. There, they find a defunct speakeasy that was likely a bathtub gin epicenter during the Roaring '20s. But we're living in the present baby, and modern times call for modern ideas! 

Naturally, then, the canna crew decides to renovate the place so they can properly celebrate the start of the 2020 — aka the Blazing '20s. But will the underground pot spot hold up, though? Can Weed Dude replace bathtub gin with bathtub ganja? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
