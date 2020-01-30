The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 36: Attack of the Killer Weed Speakeasy!

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #36 of our series, Weed Dude and his friends explore the abandoned area below the NYC courthouse. There, they find a defunct speakeasy that was likely a bathtub gin epicenter during the Roaring '20s. But we're living in the present baby, and modern times call for modern ideas!

Naturally, then, the canna crew decides to renovate the place so they can properly celebrate the start of the 2020 — aka the Blazing '20s. But will the underground pot spot hold up, though? Can Weed Dude replace bathtub gin with bathtub ganja? There's only one way to find out!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, revisit the previous installment here.









Follow Mike Diana on Instagram