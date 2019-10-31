The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 31: Halloweed Dude Is ALIVE!

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #31 of our endo adventure — which, of course, is publishing on October 31 — Weed Dude takes a break from his ongoing fight to legalize weed in NYC. While on a solo smoke 'n stroll, our hemp hero gets spooked by some kids in costume because he forgot it's Halloween.

But there are real ganja ganja ghouls roaming the city streets, and Weed Dude soon gets shooketh by some bud banshees and sativa skeletons. How will he escape these stoned spirits? A smoke sesh, of course!

Would it even be Halloween if there wasn't a Halloweed Dude?

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment here.









