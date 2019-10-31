CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 31: Halloweed Dude Is ALIVE!
Would it even be Halloween if there wasn't a Halloweed Dude? Just ask the bud banshees and ganja ghouls — they've already smoked with him!
Published on October 31, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In volume #31 of our endo adventure — which, of course, is publishing on October 31 — Weed Dude takes a break from his ongoing fight to legalize weed in NYC. While on a solo smoke 'n stroll, our hemp hero gets spooked by some kids in costume because he forgot it's Halloween. 

But there are real ganja ganja ghouls roaming the city streets, and Weed Dude soon gets shooketh by some bud banshees and sativa skeletons. How will he escape these stoned spirits? A smoke sesh, of course! 

Would it even be Halloween if there wasn't a Halloweed Dude? 

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment here.

1572543086872_weed_vol_31_pg1_merry.jpg


1572543144658_weed_vol_31_pg2_merry.jpg


1572543164018_weed_vol_31_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
