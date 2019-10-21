The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 30: Sick Politicians in Need of Medical Marijuana

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the previous installment of our series, the sex robot transformed herself into "Lady Justice" to moderate a legalization debate between Weed Dude's crew and the anti-pot politicians. Eventually, the prohibitionist were swallowed whole by the formerly-evil scientist (who is now a radioactive blob in favor of legalization — how about that?).

Now what? How can Weed Dude get weed legalized if the politicians are sitting in the stomach of a neon green monster? In Volume 30 (XXX!) of our saga, the sex robot saves the suits in order to make moves on reefer reform.

But there's a twist to this edition. Once the politicans are freed, it's clear that the radioactive goo from the scientist has fucked their bodies up. And when you're nauseous and sickly, what's the best cure for these symptoms? Medical marijuana, folks.

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment here.









