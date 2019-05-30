The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 22: NYC Fucked Up Legalization and Our Hero Is Mad

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 22nd (!) installment of our series, Weed Dude and his crew lament how New York botched its plan to legalize weed. Sure, that wouldn't be good for the budman's black market business — but Weed Dude isn't greedy. He just wants everyone to be as high as him!



As the THC tribe mulls over how to push drug reform in the Big Apple, something sinister is happening below the streets. The Evil Scientist is alive and he's evolving into something monstruous... something much worse than marijuana prohibition.

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous edition of the comic here.









