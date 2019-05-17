CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 21: A Farewell to Arms and Stems
Weed Dude's arm is still gone, but he's determined to grow it back into a full stalk of fresh cannabis, dripping in THC!
Published on May 17, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 21st (!) installment of our series, Weed Dude's arm is still missing, due to his showdown with the evil robot. He's not gonna let the injury harsh his mellow, though!

While the walking, talking herbman regenerates his limb, the Sex Robot builds her own sex robot (meta...) to continue her hedonistic pursuits. Things are on the up and up for this canna-crew!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous edition of the comic here.

1558125018868_weed_vol21_pg1_merry.jpg


1558125102384_weed_vol21_pg2_merry.jpg


1558125122291_weed_vol21_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
