The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 21: A Farewell to Arms and Stems

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the 21st (!) installment of our series, Weed Dude's arm is still missing, due to his showdown with the evil robot. He's not gonna let the injury harsh his mellow, though!



While the walking, talking herbman regenerates his limb, the Sex Robot builds her own sex robot (meta...) to continue her hedonistic pursuits. Things are on the up and up for this canna-crew!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana.









