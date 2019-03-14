The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 16: THC Terror in the Big Apple

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the previous installment, Weed Dude and his canna-crew traveled upstate to confront the mad scientist who spawned both our hero and the Sex Robot. While the tokin' team was able to equip the robot with the sex organs that the scientist deprived her of, the villain was still able to escape!

Now, everyone's back in NYC and some shit is about to hit the fan. The evil scientist has his cat Misty for protection, as well as some futuristic technology that turns anyone in his way into crystalline THC. But that won't stop Weed Dude from fighting the bastard who turned him green in the first place!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the fifteenth installment here.











Follow Mike Diana on Instagram