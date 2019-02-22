The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 15: Sex Science to the Maxxx!

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



In Vol. 15, things get hot and heavy. Remember the Sex Robot, created by Weed Dude's nemesis? The canna-crew finally gets her the sex organs which the mad scientist deprived her of... and damn are the results explosive. Like, Earth-shatteringly explosive.



This installment is better left under-explained. After all, why talk about sex science when you can witness it with your own two eyes? So on that note, dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana.



