The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 11: Kris Kringle Becomes Sativa Santa for Christmas

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.



In Vol. 11, the last installment of the year, Weed Dude crosses paths with another mythical force — Kris Fucking Kringle! But Santa is not stoked about the upcoming holidaze. His "Naughty List" is way too long, and his "Nice List" is way too short.



"Kids these days do what they want and they just expect gifts because they haven't killed yet," Santa tells our hero. Maybe he's got a point... But how can Weed Dude get the gift giver in the seasonal spirit?



Take one guess: it's green, and it's not mistletoe.



Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And stay tuned for the continuation of this endo epic after New Year's — there's plenty more to come in this tale about talking THC.

