CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 10: The All-Night Dance and Pot Party
AD
When a reefer madness robot threatens to ruin Weed Dude's hustle, the talking pot stalk must rewire the anti-marijuana machine and turn it's CPU into a "cannabis partying unit."
Published on December 13, 2018

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

The tenth installment of this endo epic, the reefer madness robot is still on parade! Weed Dude finally saves Buck from the mechanical mistress, but how can the two get the assailant off their asses for good?

Throw a pot party, that's how!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana, and stay tuned for the eleventh volume of The High Life of Weed Dude — the saga will continue burning brighter, as it always does.

And for more on the series, revisit the ninth installment here.

1544728473199_weed10_pg1_color_merry.jpg

1544728549095_weed10_pg2_color_merry.jpg

1544728584394_weed10_pg3_color_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

420
ENTERTAINMENT
HUMOR
ART
MORE...
Mike Diana
FOLLOW
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE