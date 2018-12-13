The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 10: The All-Night Dance and Pot Party

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

The tenth installment of this endo epic, the reefer madness robot is still on parade! Weed Dude finally saves Buck from the mechanical mistress, but how can the two get the assailant off their asses for good?



Throw a pot party, that's how!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana, and stay tuned for the eleventh volume of The High Life of Weed Dude — the saga will continue burning brighter, as it always does.



