Snoop Dogg Kept His Crown in Round Four of the Gangsta Gaming League

Photos by Andrea Feliu

Snoop Dogg and MERRY JANE returned this week with the latest edition of our esports tournament, the Gangsta Gaming League (GGL). This time, the stakes were as high as the players themselves.

Hosted by Uncle Snoop, the fourth edition of the competition featured the Doggfather and his closest childhood pals going head-to-head while playing rounds of Madden 2019 Ultimate Team. For the unfamiliar, this means they got to custom-pick NFL ballers from various teams and across history, leading to all-star squads of digital athletes.

In our previous edition of GGL, Snoop took home the top trophy and prize money, and this time was no different. Despite tough competition from friends Young Sagg, Red Woods, Red Grant, Tripp Locc, Waniac, JC, Lala, and Ethan, the Boss Dogg did not relinquish his throne. Not even a yard.

With Michael Vick as his quarterback, Snoop eventually bested JC in the finals and held his crown as the king of Madden. On top of bragging rights, the victory netted him a cool $5,000 and a loud pack of premium bud from our friends at Stone Age Farmacy. Participants were also treated to both ganja and gaming goodness from our sponsors Kushy Punch , Heavy Hitters , Lighter Leash , Lucid Sound , and POUNDS .

And in other news that involves both gangsters and gaming, Snoop just dropped a new track called "Madden 20" in honor of the new edition of the EA classic being released next month. It even features the lyrics, "My team is so hard / my team is legit / Madden 2020, Snoop Dogg is the shit!" You already know the crew was bumping this during the whole damn livestream!

