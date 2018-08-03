Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (August 3rd, 2018)

Hello tokers, my name is Mira Gonzalez , and I’m a writer and illustrator from Los Angeles. You might know me from the two books I’ve published… Just kidding! You probably know me as the girl who drank a bottle of weed lube and ended up high for three days.

As social media manager for MERRY JANE, I somehow tricked my coworkers into thinking I’m funny online, so they asked me to start a weekly #content column focusing on THC-friendly found images.

At the end of the day, when the MERRY JANE staff isn't smoking weed, thinking about weed, or writing about weed, we're usually sending each other fire-ass memes over a group chat. So this column is part-ode to one of the few things about the internet that doesn’t suck, part-insidery shout-out to my colleagues who flood my DMs with countless images of that “red liquid” inside the “dark sarcophagus.”

On that note, here are 10 things we found online this week that made everyone laugh. This is objectively the best content online, because my opinion is law. Enjoy!

1.) We need to start keeping a closer eye on America’s old people:

2.) An absolute legend:

3.) Shout out to my inner child:

4.) An issue we can all relate to:

5.) FREE HIM

6.) I 👏 Will 👏 Drink 👏 The 👏 Sarcophagus 👏 Juice 👏 If 👏 It’s 👏 The 👏 Last 👏 Thing 👏 I 👏 Do 👏

via @inzane_johnny

7.) Give this book a Pulitzer:

8.) The only only good thing about living under late stage capitalism is the memes:

via @voyage_of_the_meme

9.) She is an innovator who should be lauded for her entrepreneurial spirit:

10.) The future is here, if we want it:

via @the_cable_guy_

Follow Mira Gonzalez on Twitter