In This Week's Comic, Frisbee F.D. Puts the "Bowl" in Bowling
Have you ever wondered how the ball return thing-a-ma-jig actually works at bowling lanes? Us neither! Thankfully, Frisbee is here to get to the bottom of this marijuana-fueled mystery.
Published on August 9, 2018

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition, Frisbee heads to the bowling alley to unwind. As we all know, every true bowler — from The Dude to Roy Munson — loves hitting bowls before hitting the lanes. It's pretty much a requirement if you want to play master to those darn pins. After all, how do think Earl Anthony won all those titles? 

Anyway, bowling rules. Smoking bowls is an equally-great pastime, too. But how the heck does that damn ball return machine work? Well guess who's got the answer: our main marijuana muse, Frisbee F.D. 

Read the full comic below, and revisit the previous, extra-long installment of the series here!

1533836607837_unnamed(4).jpg

1533836630936_unnamed(3).jpg

1533836650443_unnamed(2).jpg

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
