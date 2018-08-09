In This Week's Comic, Frisbee F.D. Puts the "Bowl" in Bowling

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition, Frisbee heads to the bowling alley to unwind. As we all know, every true bowler — from The Dude to Roy Munson — loves hitting bowls before hitting the lanes. It's pretty much a requirement if you want to play master to those darn pins. After all, how do think Earl Anthony won all those titles?

Anyway, bowling rules. Smoking bowls is an equally-great pastime, too. But how the heck does that damn ball return machine work? Well guess who's got the answer: our main marijuana muse, Frisbee F.D.

