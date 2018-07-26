Frisbee F.D. Goes to Jail for Smoking Weed in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's extra-special, extra-long edition of the series — in support of MERRY JANE's Justice Week — Frisbee finally meets his marijuana makers: THE FUCKING COPS!

Now we all love firefighters; they're selfless heroes. But the police? At a time when the 5-0 still persecute thousands of Americans, particular people of color, for low-level marijuana offenses and generally reinforce the terrors of the War on Drugs, what's to love about the "boys in blue"? Not much, especially when they go after our beloved canna-canine!

Luckily, Frisbee has some cannabis co-conspirators on his side. See how the dankest dog in the firefighting game gets out of this mess below, and visit the previous installment of the comic here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.