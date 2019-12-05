Frisbee F.D. Smokes Out a Snow Fish in This Week's Winter Weed Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's installment, it's officially winter in Lemonwedge, Maine. The leaves are gone, there's snow covering everything, and Frisbee and Fribsy decide to go ice skating while sharing a big 'ol zoot.

But as they're cutting shapes across the frozen lake, they hear a cry for help from none other than a Snow Fish! The lil bugger says he feels trapped under the ice and needs relief. He wants to get higher, and in more ways then one! And guess who knows just how to help him?

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt. And don't forget to revisit the previous installment here.









Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram