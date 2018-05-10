Cannabis Quest: Frisbee F.D. Goes Looking for a Missing Nug in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, we follow the firedog on a cannabis quest for the ages. After realizing that the very last nug of his special stash is MIA, Frisbee embarks on a sativa search mission to recover the rare reefer. Accompanied by his cat Frisby, the duo looks far and wide, high and low, inside and out — they even make a pitstop in Egypt! This is the type of OG odyssey that would make Don Quixote cough up smoke!

Dive into the dank adventure below, and for more Frisbee F.D. check out the previous installment of the comic here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.