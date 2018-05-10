CULTURE
Cannabis Quest: Frisbee F.D. Goes Looking for a Missing Nug in This Week's Comic
AD
Join our hero on a pot picaresque — an epic voyage through time, space, and lint-filled pockets! Where in the world is his lost nug?
Published on May 10, 2018

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, we follow the firedog on a cannabis quest for the ages. After realizing that the very last nug of his special stash is MIA, Frisbee embarks on a sativa search mission to recover the rare reefer. Accompanied by his cat Frisby, the duo looks far and wide, high and low, inside and out — they even make a pitstop in Egypt! This is the type of OG odyssey that would make Don Quixote cough up smoke! 

Dive into the dank adventure below, and for more Frisbee F.D. check out the previous installment of the comic here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.

420
DIY
TRAVEL
HUMOR
MORE...
Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
FOLLOW
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE