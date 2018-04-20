420 Fail? Frisbee F.D. Takes a Break From Bud in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In a very special 4/20 edition of the series, Frisbee flips the switch, jumps the shark, and does the absolute opposite of what a dedicated smoker should do on the highest of all high holidays: Our hero takes a hiatus from herb.

Why exactly? Well, let me pass the mic to Brian Blomerth — creator of the comic, podcast enthusiast, and the alleged innovator of the gravity bong. The illustrator had this to say about why Frisbee would pass on pot during the greenest day of the year:

A friend of mine's house burned down on 4/20. When his mom called to tell him, we all thought his mother was messing with him. April 20th, like nuclear fission, or the calendar year, is something we can't understand. Urban legend states it has something to do with "a Turtle, a Muffin, and the Sun." Whatever it is, you should slap a big question mark on your forehead. Dance with a ball of string like a cat. Look at something in your house with knobs and think about twisting them but then decide against it. My friend's house was fine by the way. In case you were wondering....

See, we can all learn something on this holy day. Thanks for clarifying, Blomerth! Read the comic below...

</p>

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.