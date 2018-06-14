Frisbee F.D. Gets Up-Close and Personal with "High Art" in This Week's Comic

All illustrations by Brian Blomerth

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, two tokin' teens visit the local museum and try to embrace, um, high art. But the THC-addled delinquents quickly find out that "images in frame are closer than they appear..." We won't ruin the stoned surprise. Peep the comic below, and for more Frisbee check out the previous installment of the comic here.

