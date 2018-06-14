CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Gets Up-Close and Personal with "High Art" in This Week's Comic
The dank Dalmatian sets up a "teen toke trap" at a heady museum. Blue chip is out and green chip art is in this summer!
Published on June 14, 2018

All illustrations by Brian Blomerth

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, two tokin' teens visit the local museum and try to embrace, um, high art. But the THC-addled delinquents quickly find out that "images in frame are closer than they appear..." We won't ruin the stoned surprise. Peep the comic below, and for more Frisbee check out the previous installment of the comic here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
