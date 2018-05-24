Frisbee F.D. Takes a Dip in the TH-Sea in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, Frisbee takes a well-deserved beach day... but alas! Our hazy hero forget his rolling papers! What's a dog supposed to do? Luckily, this canna-canine knows how to make a pipe out of just about anything. Take notes, follow suit (read: smoke up!), and pretty soon you'll start hearing the ocean, too.

Dive into the THsea and peep the whole fantastic voyage below, and for more Frisbee F.D. check out the previous installment of the comic here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.