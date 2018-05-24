CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Takes a Dip in the TH-Sea in This Week's Comic
AD
A beach day without rolling papers — what's a dog supposed to do? Luckily our hero knows how to make a pipe out of just about anything...
Published on May 24, 2018

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

In this week's edition of the series, Frisbee takes a well-deserved beach day... but alas! Our hazy hero forget his rolling papers! What's a dog supposed to do? Luckily, this canna-canine knows how to make a pipe out of just about anything. Take notes, follow suit (read: smoke up!), and pretty soon you'll start hearing the ocean, too. 

Dive into the THsea and peep the whole fantastic voyage below, and for more Frisbee F.D. check out the previous installment of the comic here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work.

420
DIY
HUMOR
ART
MORE...
Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
FOLLOW
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE