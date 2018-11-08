Frisbee F.D. Invents a Hazy New Holiday in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's special edition, Frisbee gets so high that he creates a brand new holiday — THANKSWEENSMASKKAHTINE! It's festive, it's fragrant, and you don't have to talk to your racist uncle on this annual celebration. Thanksweensmaskkahtine is for the heads, not the birds. And our canna-canine hero plans to use a big-ass smoke signal to alert the people of Lemonwedge that it's time to party.

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here



Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram