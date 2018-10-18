Frisbee F.D. Goes "Full Canadian" in This Week's Weed Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's special edition, Frisbee brings the toking teen deliquents up north to prove that "Canada is a real place!" Who knew?



Apparently it's also a place that now has — wait for it... wait for it... hold that smoke in just a little longer — LEGAL GRASS! WHOA DOGGY!



To help teach the teens about THC in the territories, there's a special cameo from Frisbee's marijuana mountie cousin, Leafslee. With his oversight, the crew will truly, finally nuck if you buck. Let's cheers to that, mate!

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

