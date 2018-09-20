CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Goes Into the Woods and Enters the Asthmatic Abyss
According to Frisbee, this week's comic will only "make sense to get-high-in-the-woods people!"
In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's edition, Frisbee goes full Brothers Grimm and jaunts into the woods to get baked... just like what went down in 'Hansel and Gretel,' remember?

But after stumbling upon a lost inhaler, the pot-obsessed pooch must make a marijuana morality decision: return the tool and help someone breathe, or keep the tool and enhance his own lungs (naturally with assistance from some fire-ass grass). What will the supposed herb hero do?

Oh also, he meets a bunny named Chocolate. Pretty cool, eh?

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

1537465603543_WOODS1.jpg

1537465624164_WOODS2.jpg

1537465640877_WOODS3.jpg

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
