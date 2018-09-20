Frisbee F.D. Goes Into the Woods and Enters the Asthmatic Abyss

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's edition, Frisbee goes full Brothers Grimm and jaunts into the woods to get baked... just like what went down in 'Hansel and Gretel,' remember?



But after stumbling upon a lost inhaler, the pot-obsessed pooch must make a marijuana morality decision: return the tool and help someone breathe, or keep the tool and enhance his own lungs (naturally with assistance from some fire-ass grass). What will the supposed herb hero do?



Oh also, he meets a bunny named Chocolate. Pretty cool, eh?



which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram