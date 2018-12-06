Frisbee F.D. Has His Herb-Filled Heart Broken in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!



In this week's edition, Frisbee has his heart ground up to shreds by Nurse Caramel.... well, sorta. They weren't dating per se, but the doggy dame decided to preemptively pull the plug and make it clear she's choosing reefer over romance.



Cuffing season is officially over, y'all. Blunts and bud are the only baes you need — now and forever.



Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram