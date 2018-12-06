CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Has His Herb-Filled Heart Broken in This Week's Comic
"One toke taught me love... One toke taught me patience... One toke taught me pain."
In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's edition, Frisbee has his heart ground up to shreds by Nurse Caramel.... well, sorta. They weren't dating per se, but the doggy dame decided to preemptively pull the plug and make it clear she's choosing reefer over romance.

Cuffing season is officially over, y'all. Blunts and bud are the only baes you need — now and forever.

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

1544118419869_THANKU1.jpg

1544118437569_THANKU2.jpg

1544118496309_THANKU3.jpg

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
