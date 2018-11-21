Frisbee F.D. Is Thankful for Whip-Its and Weed This Thanksgiving

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!



In this extra special, extra disorienting edition of our series, Frisbee is taking account of all the things he's thankful for — primariy whip-its and weed! Is there a better way to embrace a family-oriented holiday? Probably! Does Frisbee care? Hell no! He wants to "sound like Satan."



Frisbee may be a hero, but he's not always a role model. But who are you to judge? 2018 has been a shitshow of a year. We're lucky he's still putting out fires!



Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram