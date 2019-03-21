Frisbee F.D. Gets Tempted by Evil Weed, Thanks to Nurse Poison Angel

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's comic, Frisbee encounters a new frenemy, of sorts. Meet Nurse Poison Angel and her cat Doom Stick — together, they put the devil in "devil's lettuce."

After tempting Frisbee with the invitation to "do bad shit," she asks our pot protagonist to up the ante: "Photo shoots in graveyards! Dipping blunts in formaldehyde!"

Will this badass nurse compromise Frisbee's marijuana moral compass? There's only one way to find out...

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.











