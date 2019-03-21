CULTURE
Frisbee F.D. Gets Tempted by Evil Weed, Thanks to Nurse Poison Angel
AD
"It's time to do bad shit!" Nurse Poison Angel tells our toking firedog hero. "Photo shoots in graveyards! Dipping blunts in formaldehyde!"
Published on March 21, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's comic, Frisbee encounters a new frenemy, of sorts. Meet Nurse Poison Angel and her cat Doom Stick — together, they put the devil in "devil's lettuce." 

After tempting Frisbee with the invitation to "do bad shit," she asks our pot protagonist to up the ante: "Photo shoots in graveyards! Dipping blunts in formaldehyde!"

Will this badass nurse compromise Frisbee's marijuana moral compass? There's only one way to find out...

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

1553200496819_POiSOn1.jpg


1553200526107_POiSOn2.jpg


1553200574254_POiSOn3.jpg


Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

420
HUMOR
ART
CULTURE
MORE...
Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
FOLLOW
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE