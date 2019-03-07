Frisbee F.D. Goes Full Isaac Newton, Asks "How Does Gravity Work?"

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

This week's comic goes deep and explores the inner mechanics of an issue that pertains to all firefighters, all potheads, and all firefighting potheads: GRAVITY.

If what goes up must come down... what happens when Frisbee gets lifted? Our toking firedog hero isn't sure, and this may be a canna-conundrum for the ages. Some serious time-and-space-and-physics-and-apples-type shit.

How does gravity work? "This is a question that has plagued firefighters for all time," Frisbee explains. But we'll get to the bottom of this inquiry, friends! We promise you.

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.











Visit Brian Blomerth's website to see more of his tripped-out work, and follow him on Instagram