Frisbee F.D. Goes Cannabis Camping in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community (in that order!).

Brian Blomerth, mastermind of this pot picaresque, had the following thoughts to share about this week's edition of the comic series. Take a deep inhale and dive in:

This week, Frisbee F.D. engages in some hiking and camping with the local teen delinquents. How will Frisbee reach these kids? Frisbee might be too high to figure that out. Camping is confusing and who can remember to bring a compass after you've sampled the Devil's lettuce? Spoiler alert: THEY GET LOST. Oh, my god. They get lost.

However, in this life and the next, you are never really lost as long as you have slightly-baked friends who have your best interests in mind. (This might not apply to you if you are actually reading this on your phone in the woods). This is a Frisbee for the whole family. So, light a campfire in the forest or under a bag in your apartment bedroom. It's all Frisbee to me.

