Al Harrington Talks CBD, His Cannabis Company, and Smoking a J With Mike Tyson

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with former NBA power forward (for 17 years!) Al Harrington, who has been an active entrepreneur in the marijuana industry since his retirement in 2015. Sponsored by the good folks at KandyPens and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a couple of joints.



After chatting about his Viola cannabis brand, convincing his grandma (after which his company is named) to treat her glaucoma with ganja, and getting former NBA commissioner David Stern to admit it’s time to rethink the league’s pot policy, we took a deep dive into Al’s Instagram. He’s obviously been busy, as we peeped some photos of Al hanging with Mike Tyson and Ice Cube, appearing on Memphis Bleek’s podcast, and Viola’s booth at MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

We then talked about some of the latest stories in the cannabis world in our Roll the News segment, including recreational cannabis legalization picking up steam in Harrington’s home state of New Jersey, Rep. Joe Kennedy III rethinking his stance on legal weed, and NASA reconsidering their contract with SpaceX following Elon Musk smoking pot on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

You know it’s definitely 4:20 when the lights get dimmed for Astrology Time! The stars predicted that Al the Aquarius prefers to express himself nonverbally, may experience unusual romantic circumstances, and that he likes to invest in art. Do you think his chart made him a believer?

Mr. Harrington will continue fighting the good fight and striving to heal the world with the power of cannabis. Be on the lookout for his new CBD company Re+play, new Viola products dropping soon (including vape cartridges and infused hard candies), a Viola pop-up at Rolling Loud, and a secret campaign on the way…

</p>

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!