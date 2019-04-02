NEWS
"Y'all Don't Want to See a Grown Man Cry": Watch Bike Cops Arrest NFL Pro Rico Gathers
AD
The Dallas Cowboys tight end was arrested last summer for smoking a blunt in a park. Now, the police have released body cam footage that shows him begging officers to look the other way.
Published on April 2, 2019

On Monday, police released the body cam footage of Rico Gathers’ arrest from last August. 

Gathers, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, was caught by police as he shared a blunt with a friend at a park in Frisco, Texas. TMZ first posted the video.

“I really don’t need this right now,” Gathers said in the video, after cops slapped the cuffs on him. “I know y’all don’t want to see a grown man cry, but like, literally, this is too much.”

At the time of the arrest, the Cowboys had less than 24 hours to fill their team roster, ESPN reported. Gathers’ weed charge — misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of marijuana — could have ended his professional football career.

Last month, Gathers struck a plea deal to reduce the charge. If he stayed sober for 90 days (which he has, apparently), the charge would be wiped from his record. He’s still playing for the Cowboys.

In the video, the tight end claimed it was his first and only time smoking weed. Whether that was true or not, cannabis could help athletes who’ve suffered severe concussions, as Gathers did in the 2017 season.

Doctors are currently researching whether a component of cannabis, CBD, can help athletes recover from head trauma. Retired NFL players have called on the league to reform its draconian rules against marijuana use.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
POLICE
WAR ON DRUGS
COPS
MORE...
IN THIS STORY
CBD
Click to shop at our CBD store
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE