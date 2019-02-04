Wyoming Snow Plow Driver Helps Cops Bust Bumbling Pot Dealers

Lead image via

Word to the wise: when you lose a large amount of drug money, and you’re on the way to the police station to try and claim the cash as your own, try your hardest not to smell like you have 81 pounds of weed in your trunk — especially if you actually have 81 pounds of weed in your trunk.

According to KTVQ News , that’s exactly how three Wyoming men ended up in handcuffs over the weekend. When a Cowboy State snow plow driver was clearing the wake of the Polar Vortex, he uncovered a Pelican case full of cash buried in the winter slush. The driver then turned the loot over to local Highway Patrol officers in Elk Mountain.

At the same time that authorities in Elk Mountain were counting the cash, a separate snow maintenance vehicle was contacted by three men in a Toyota inquiring about — you guessed it — a lost Pelican case. The snow plow driver contacted local authorities and sent the men to the Elk Mountain Highway Patrol office.

It sounds like a scene straight out of a Coen Brothers movie. But instead of ending with a wood chipper or a Wild West shootout, these forgetful drug dealers simply showed up at the cops’ front door — in the same car they were using to transport copious amounts of illegal cannabis.

As soon as the three men in the Toyota entered the Elk Mountain patrol office, officers say they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and brought out a drug dog, who confirmed the presence of narcotics.

</p>

With the drug dog’s barks qualifying for reasonable suspicion, the officers then searched the Toyota parked in their lot and found 81 pounds of cannabis, felony amounts of MDMA, as well as psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis oils.

All three men were immediately arrested, but no more information about specific charges, or their impending cases, has yet been released.

We’re guessing that if the snow plow driver had originally known how bumbling the owners of his found stash really were, he might have had second thoughts about turning it in. Hindsight is always 20-20 though, isn’t it.