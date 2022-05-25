Will Smith Had a Premonition About His Career Unravelling During Ayahuasca Trip

Image via

While tripping on ayahuasca, the sacred DMT-containing vine mixture from the Amazon rainforest, actor Will Smith says that he saw his career fall apart and his family and financial security upended, according to NME .

Smith went on the show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman prior to the most recent Acadamy Awards, and he recounted his 6-hour psychedelic experience.

“Once you drink it, you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself,” he said to Letterman. “One of the experiences was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

Smith proceeds to explain that he watched images of his life unravel. “I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”

Smith says that he tried desperately to grab the money he saw flying away in his vision. “This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the fuck it is. This is what the fuck life is,'” he said.

Despite how horrifying ayahuasca visions can be, the grandmother vine usually gives people just enough to leave the experience with some hope — and a few nuggets of wisdom. Smith’s experience seems reflective of that. “When I came out of it, I realized that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it. I can handle any person I lose, I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life, I can handle anything in my marriage. I can handle anything that this life has to offer me.”

Smith resigned from the Academy after slapping the shit out of Chris Rock on live TV. Smith was also banned from attending all Academy events for the next decade.

Development on film projects connected to the actor including Netflix’s Fast And Loose, have reportedly been halted following his altercation with Rock.

Never underestimate the power of plants. They will show you things about yourself — including future events in your life.