Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Do Psychedelics with Their Family, According to Their Son Jaden

Image via

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly take psychedelics together with their family, according to their son.

Jaden Smith, who is following in his father's footsteps as an actor and rapper, shared this story while speaking at the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver last month. But although it’s more common these days for younger generations to introduce their parents to psychedelic medicine, Smith said that his mother was the one who introduced psychedelics to her family.

"I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family," Jaden Smith said at the conference, according to USA Today . "It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

Smith said that these psychedelic experiences helped him find empathy towards his younger sister Willow and his older half-brother Trey. Like most families, the Smith children have gotten into some serious arguments, but Jaden said that taking psychedelics with his parents helped him gain further insight into the family dynamics.

"Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past," he explained, USA Today reports . "But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that's profound and beautiful."

Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t openly confirmed or denied her son's claim, but she did tell reporters that all of their questions would be answered in her upcoming memoir, Worthy. The actor has already been quite open about her interest in psychedelics, though. Smith detailed some of her early recreational drug experiences in a 2021 episode of her talk show Red Table Talk, telling one notable story about how she passed out from doing too much ecstasy on the set of The Nutty Professor.

</p>

Since then, Smith's interest in psychedelics has focused on its therapeutic benefits. On another episode of her show, the actor revealed that she has been using plant-based psychedelics to help fight her lifelong battle with depression for over a decade now. Smith said that the medicine has helped her feel better about herself and provided insight about how these issues developed in the first place.