The US Government Is Looking for Pro Joint Rollers. Again.

On Tuesday, the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) announced it was seeking a private contractor to roll “marijuana cigarettes” for ongoing research projects.

Unfortunately, the feds aren’t looking for just any pothead to twist some fatties. According to NIDA’s listing , they want seasoned individuals with analytical chemistry experience, experience manufacturing cigarettes (tobacco or otherwise), access to a facility that can securely store the weed, and a clean record for Schedule I licensing clearances.

That may seem like a lot for such a simple task . However, there’s still hope for aspiring government weed rollers who don’t own a pharmaceutical lab.

“The listing doesn’t mention whether personal, as opposed to professional, experience qualifies an individual for the contract,” wrote Kyle Jaeger at Marijuana Moment .

The listing also doesn’t mention mandatory drug testing.

NIDA’s newest job posting marks the second time the agency made a call-out for professional joint rollers. Last year, the organization posted a similar listing , presumably with little to no success.

For the average toker seeking a full-time joint-rolling position, consider hitting up Waka Flocka Flame . In 2015, the rapper offered $50,000 a year for someone to be his full-time blunt roller.

