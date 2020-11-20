The Feds Just Raided Navajo Nation and Destroyed 250,000 Pot Plants

Image via

This is not what any sane person has in mind when coming up with solutions on how the US government can come to the aid of Indigenous people.

Last week, the FBI teamed up with state, local, and tribal law enforcement to stage a three-day raid of 21 farms and two residences in New Mexico’s Navajo Nation, where they destroyed more than a quarter-million cannabis plants authorities claimed were “disguised” as hemp.

The raids attacked more than 1,100 greenhouses, and hauled off 60,000 pounds of “evidence,” including 19 trash bags stuffed with 1,000 pounds of processed weed in ready-to-sell baggies.

This massive assault followed a late-October lawsuit filed by Navajo Nation against 33 hemp and marijuana farmers for “violating tribal laws.” Earlier that month, the Navajo Nation passed a resolution explicitly outlawing hemp , in addition to all other parts of the plant.

With anti-weed fervor rising among Navajo Nation’s leaders, the feds, naturally, were all too happy to strap on their jackboots and come stomping in on tribal land. After all, that is familiar territory for them. Afterward, all the prohibitionist thugs in charge verbally jacked each other off with self-congratulations.

“The numbers are astounding,” John C. Anderson, US Attorney for New Mexico said, “and that could not have been achieved without a high level of interagency cooperation and coordination…. We are proud to stand with the Navajo Nation in upholding and enforcing tribal and federal law.”

James Langenberg, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division chimed in, “I’m not sure what is more amazing: the amount of high-grade marijuana we kept off America’s streets, or all the federal, state, local, and tribal agencies who tirelessly worked together to overcome numerous challenges and get the job done!”

Actually, what’s most amazing is that Langenberg — or anyone — is still pretending that getting “high-grade marijuana off America’s streets” is the crime they are saving people from. What about the crime they’re committing?

Not to be outdone, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez added, “The top priority is the safety and well-being of our Navajo citizens and law enforcement officers… On behalf of the Navajo Nation, I thank the Navajo Police Department, Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Attorneys, and many others who dedicated their time to help our communities eradicate these.”

Yes, President Nez, inviting in multiple levels of armed killers to commit three days of violent carnage against plants is obviously about “well-being” and “safety.”

Scummiest of all, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said, “Tackling the scourge of illicit drugs in tribal communities has been a top priority for the Trump Administration with Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs helping lead the way!”

Congratulations, America. You’ve done it again.