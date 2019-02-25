Snoop and Matthew McConaughey on “Carpool Karaoke” Will Make Your Week Better

Apple TV’s “Carpool Karaoke” has already featured the likes of Cardi B, Paul McCartney, and Migos, but the latest episode may take the cake. Listen, we might be biased here, but the Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey episode of the series just dropped — and g’damn has it made our Monday morning better.

The title explains it all, but the clip features McConaughey at the wheel and Snoop in the passenger seat as the two bop around LA and shoot the shit — while naturally taking breaks to sing some classic tunes.

During their cruise, the duo belt out renditions of Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” — with some nice singing from Uncle Snoop — KISS’s “I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night,” and two Snoop classics — “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice.” They even stop by a drive-thru and get the employee working the window to sing along with them.