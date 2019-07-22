NEWS
Pro Tip: Don’t Smoke Weed While Waiting for Cops to Give You a DUI
AD
A man allegedly drove drunk into a fire hydrant, then blazed a joint while waiting for the cops to show up to the scene. Obviously, it didn’t end well.
Published on July 22, 2019

An Ohio man gave zero fucks as he blazed a joint while waiting for the cops to investigate his crash scene.

Last weekend, an unnamed man, 62, allegedly drove his truck onto a tree lawn in Cleveland Heights, hit a fire hydrant, then attempted to drive away. His vehicle, however, was too damaged to speed off, reported Cleveland.com.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found the man propped up against a fence, reeking of alcohol and tending to a bloody lip. They said he was also puffing on a lit “marijuana cigarette” when they found him, because at that point, why not go all-out and rack up some additional charges?

After failing his field sobriety tests, the man tested for a blood-alcohol content at 0.14, nearly twice the drunk-driving minimum set at 0.08. He was charged with OVI (operating vehicle impaired), driving without a license plate, driving onto a tree lawn (that’s a specific offense in Ohio, apparently), and driving with a suspended license. Police only issued him a ticket for possessing a controlled substance.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but smoking cannabis in any form is prohibited.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
OHIO
HUMOR
ALCOHOL
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE