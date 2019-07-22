Pro Tip: Don’t Smoke Weed While Waiting for Cops to Give You a DUI

An Ohio man gave zero fucks as he blazed a joint while waiting for the cops to investigate his crash scene.

Last weekend, an unnamed man, 62, allegedly drove his truck onto a tree lawn in Cleveland Heights, hit a fire hydrant, then attempted to drive away. His vehicle, however, was too damaged to speed off, reported Cleveland.com .

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found the man propped up against a fence, reeking of alcohol and tending to a bloody lip. They said he was also puffing on a lit “marijuana cigarette” when they found him, because at that point, why not go all-out and rack up some additional charges?

After failing his field sobriety tests, the man tested for a blood-alcohol content at 0.14, nearly twice the drunk-driving minimum set at 0.08. He was charged with OVI (operating vehicle impaired), driving without a license plate, driving onto a tree lawn (that’s a specific offense in Ohio, apparently), and driving with a suspended license. Police only issued him a ticket for possessing a controlled substance.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but smoking cannabis in any form is prohibited.