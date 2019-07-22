Pro Tip: Don’t Smoke Weed While Waiting for Cops to Give You a DUI

An Ohio man gave zero fucks as he blazed a joint while waiting for the cops to investigate his crash scene.
Last weekend, an unnamed man, 62, allegedly drove his truck onto a tree lawn in Cleveland Heights, hit a fire hydrant, then attempted to drive away. His vehicle, however, was too damaged to speed off, reported Cleveland.com.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found the man propped up against a fence, reeking of alcohol and tending to a bloody lip. They said he was also puffing on a lit “marijuana cigarette” when they found him, because at that point, why not go all-out and rack up some additional charges?
After failing his field sobriety tests, the man tested for a blood-alcohol content at 0.14, nearly twice the drunk-driving minimum set at 0.08. He was charged with OVI (operating vehicle impaired), driving without a license plate, driving onto a tree lawn (that’s a specific offense in Ohio, apparently), and driving with a suspended license. Police only issued him a ticket for possessing a controlled substance.
Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but smoking cannabis in any form is prohibited.
Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter