Pete Davidson Wants Strangers to Stop Sending Weed to His Mom’s House

SNL comedian and longtime cannabis lover Pete Davidson is spending his quarantine sober. But no matter how much the heavily-tattooed jokester speaks publicly about putting down the pot, Pete says that fans just can’t take the hint.

This past week, Davidson told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that a couple had shown up to his mother’s house on Staten Island with a large bag of bud, directly after he had posted a video to Instagram that promoted his new movie and explained to his followers that he had recently quit consuming drugs entirely.

"Me and Judd [Apatow] released this video to try and get it out there that the movie's coming out, and I mentioned that I wasn't doing drugs, that I was trying not to," Davidson told Fallon over video chat . "And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, 'I heard your son needs this.'"

Davidson’s upcoming movie, The King of Staten Island , is a semi-biographical story about loss, love, and coming of age in the comedian’s real hometown. But even with a whole movie promoting his ties to Staten Island, Davidson was not expecting strangers to show up at his mom’s doorstep with a “duffel bag” full of ganja.

But instead of caving to the peer pressure of strangers, Davidson said that he restrained from sparking up the free supply of flower, and gave it to a friend instead.

"I gave 'em to my friend Jay," Davidson told Fallon and Apatow. "I haven't heard from him since. It's been about four days."

The King Of Staten Island will be released on streaming platforms next month, June 12th.