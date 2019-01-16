Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Leaving Two Pounds of Weed in an Uber

Lead image via

When it comes to navigating cannabis business in states without adult-use legalization, avoiding Johnny Law is rule number one. Rule number two? Don’t leave pounds of weed in an Uber.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to 21-year-old Pennsylvania resident Malik Mollett, who left a particularly pricey shopping bag in the back of a rideshare late last month. But while the two pounds of vacuum sealed weed marked “GG4” was eventually returned to Mollett, his luck didn’t last, with undercover state troopers providing the lost and found service with a side of handcuffs.

TWO pounds of marijuana left behind in an Uber — police say Malik Mollett thought he was meeting up with the driver to get it back, but it was actually state troopers. I’ll have more on this story tonight on #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ZJGP7kU29Z — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) January 11, 2019

According to local Pittsburgh news channel WPXI , the story all started on December 29th, when Mollett took a seemingly-regular Uber ride and forgot his cargo on the way out. After realizing that he had left a bag filled with two pounds of pot in a strangers car, the forgetful stoner immediately e-mailed Uber and reached out to the driver.

Little did Mollett know, though, his ride that fateful December night was a straight-laced snitch. Apparently, the driver and had already taken a peek inside the bag, discovered the greenery, and called in the cops. By the time Mollett got back in contact with who he thought was the driver, he was actually talking to PA state troopers.

And then, like cops do, they set up a sting. Troopers confirmed the make of the car and sent a picture of the bag to Mollett’s cell phone, before eventually meeting in a McDonald’s parking lot to return the two pounds of Gorilla Glue #4 — only to arrest Mollett minutes after he had accepted his weed back.

So for anyone out there cashing in on the last years of prohibition, or just walking around with a really, really big personal stash (no judgement, here!), use this story as a learning experience — take a Lyft. Or maybe just don’t leave your weed in a stranger’s car.