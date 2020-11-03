Mississippi Governor Blames “Stoners” for “Liberal” Medical Cannabis Ballot Measure

Image via

With Mississippi residents already lined up to cast their vote on a range of issues, including the legalization of medical marijuana, Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted that the legalization measure is the work of “stoners” and that it would lead to “the most liberal weed rules in the US!”

It’s not shocking that a Republican politician would brazenly lie to misdirect voters. But it’s definitely trashy to slander a ballot measure on Twitter while people are voting. Then again, Trump has made insufferable Twitter manners acceptable.

“There are good folks on all sides of the medical marijuana debate. Most non-stoners say we should be careful & deliberate,” Reeves tweeted. “Initiative 65 is the opposite… Experts say it would mean the most liberal weed rules in the US! Pot shops everywhere—no local authority. Voting against both.”

First off, the term “good folks on all sides” is a disgusting invocation of Trump’s “ very fine people on both sides ” description of the homicidal 2017 white supremacist terror spree in Charlottesville.

Secondly, “Initiative 65” is the measure that will legalize medical marijuana, and it’s been corrupted with the support of the American Medical Association by the intentionally confusing Initiative 65A , which will ban patients from smoking flower.

Thirdly, Mississippi is voting strictly in regard to doctor prescribed cannabis medicine. That framework isn’t even close to the “most liberal weed rules in the U.S.”

Last month, Reeves signed a bill allowing Magnolia State residents to access FDA-approved cannabis-derived medications. He followed up that decision by tweeting: “I’m against efforts to make marijuana mainstream.”

The governor is braying this destructive horseshit after a recent poll determined that 80 percent of Mississippi voters said they planned to vote in favor of legalizing medical marijuana . Tate Reeves is the man elected to represent them.

Sadly, Reeves won’t be up for reelection until 2023. So, Mississippi: You can’t forget his deceit and hubris! There's a ton of evidence out there showing that cannabis has tremendous health benefits. Hopefully this election brings much-needed cannabis reform to the South.