Miley Cyrus Is Smoking Pot Again, Says “Weed Makes You Happy”

Miley Cyrus is back in the ganja game.

After more than a year-long hiatus in which the pop princess swore off pot, Miley is getting stoned again in 2019 — and she wants the world to know.

In a pair of Instagram posts uploaded on Monday, Cyrus doled out a couple nuggets of advice learned from her long history in Hollywood; one from her role as the fictional teenage pop star Hannah Montana, and a bonus stoney suggestion from her own real-world experiences.

First, Miley told her followers to “Listen to Hannah,” alongside a screenshot of the fictional character with the caption “Hate makes you ugly.”

And frankly, we couldn’t agree more. But if hate breeds repulsiveness, what can we do to stay positive, Miley?

Thankfully, Cyrus was ready to provide answers only a few hours later, posting a second IG photo in the same format, but this time with a photo of herself smoking a joint paired with the screencap, “Weed makes you happy” and the caption, “Listen to Miley. She also knows what’s up.”

Yes it does, Miley. Yes it does.

As a 1-2 punch of lifelong wisdom, “Hate makes you ugly. Weed makes you happy” is a pretty safe motto to swear by. Still, the message is a tad surprising coming from Miley, who spent most of 2017 and 2018 denouncing her once-public love affair with reefer.

In May 2017, Cyrus told Billboard Magazine that she had been weed-free for three weeks. One month later, Cyrus explained to late night host Jimmy Fallon that she was taking a break from the greenery because she was “...spending way too much time with [my pet] pig when I was stoned and not enough time actually doing anything.”

Last month, though, Cyrus told The Sun that she was getting stoned again thanks to her mom. That said, the multifaceted star said she was taking things slowly, noting that she doesn’t light up until all her work is done for the day.

“My mom got me back on it,” she said in December . “When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

Monday’s Instagram post was the first time the singer has been seen smoking weed since 2017, but we’re hoping the trend will stick for the rest of 2019. Holler at us if you need a few more goodie bags , Miley.