Masked Rapper Hands Out Free Weed and Toilet Paper Amid the COVID-19 Crisis

Not all heroes wear capes, but this one wears a mask.

A man calling himself Outlaw spent last week handing out free bags of weed, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer to people across Manchester, UK. And he’s not planning on stopping any time soon.

“This week, I’ve given away over 300 packs of toilet roll, four ounces of cannabis, hundreds of small sanitizer pots, and six large crates of bottled water,” Outlaw said, according to The Daily Star .

But how can residents know if he’s in the area? Listen for Bobby McFerrin’s hit song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” which bumps out of the back of Outlaw’s van.

This isn’t the first time Outlaw has provided free, essential items to those most in need. Last July, he and an associate handed out nearly $1,000 worth of pot to random passersby in Manchester. Since weed remains illegal for recreational purposes in Great Britain, his friend was arrested for the “stunt,” though Outlaw said he evaded the authorities.

"There's no harm or loss to anyone because a few guys are handing out weed,” Outlaw told Metro shortly after the July giveaway. "We question UK laws and legislation and like to test the authority. Until somebody can convince us that there's a legitimate reason for cannabis to be illegal, we'll keep doing what we're doing and keep pushing the barrier, regardless of the law.”

</p>

And since then, Outlaw has continued to give charity, including no-strings-attached cash to homeless people tucked into Christmas cards while dressed as Santa Claus .

But UK authorities have mistakenly confused the balaclava-wearing rapper as a threat to society. Last November, Outlaw and another man were arrested as suspected terrorists while filming a music video at Manchester City Center. Both men were released the next day without charges.

So, who is Outlaw, really? Only his closest confidants know, as he’s managed to remain anonymous for quite some time. However, fans of the man who tells his followers that “The Government Hates You” can keep up with his charitable tours at Instagram . He’s also got a website where he not only documents his giveaways, it’s also where he sells his music and merch, too.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over one million people worldwide and killed over 70,000 , triggered shortages of hand sanitizer , disinfectants, toilet paper, and other essential items due to panic buying and hoarding. In fact, global supplies of toilet paper are in such short supply that organized crime syndicates have robbed delivery drivers to sell these products on the black market at gouged prices. Other gangs are selling fake, low-quality medical products to scam susceptible people during the pandemic.

And as more people lose their jobs amid the crisis — and the world faces the very real possibility of a full-blown economic depression — activists like Outlaw may become just as essential as the weed they’re handing out.