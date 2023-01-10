MAPS Completes Another MDMA Phase III Clinical Trial to Treat PTSD

The nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) announced it successfully completed another clinical trial for MDMA as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder .

The Phase III trial, dubbed MAPP2, included just over 100 participants who are living with PTSD. MAPP2’s results confirmed the results of a previous Phase III trial, called MAPP1, according to a press release .

The latest findings will be published in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.

However, MAPS said the new Phase III trial’s results confirmed the previous Phase III results, meaning the study showed MDMA, known as “molly” on the streets, was shown to be both safe and effective for treating PTSD.

MAPS said it would also continue Phase II trials for other trauma-adjacent disorders, such as drug addictions and eating disorders .

The US Food and Drug Administration, which regulates pharmaceutical medications, has greenlit MAPS’s studies into MDMA for several years now . Previous studies suggest MDMA may be one of the only drugs available which can treat certain disorders such as PTSD , for which there is no known cure.

One MDMA study found that a majority of PTSD patients no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis after just two guided therapy sessions with the drug .

